McDonald’s May Bank Holiday opening times - check your local store will be open

McDonald’s opening times may vary over the Spring Bank Holiday (Monday, May 29), so make sure you check before you plan a trip to your local branch for a treat during the three-day weekend. Most shops and supermarkets change their opening times over bank holiday weekends in order to give their staff some time off.

So, will McDonald’s be open over the Spring Bank Holiday?

When is McDonald’s open over the Spring Bank Holiday?

Many McDonald’s restaurants will be open over the whole Bank Holiday weekend. For example, the McDonald’s in Holloway Road, London is open 24 hours and will remain open like this over the weekend and on Monday (May 29).

But you may find a handful will stay shut on Monday or close early. The fast food giant has 1,300 restaurants in the UK but more than 1,000 of them are franchised, allowing stores to choose their own opening hours.

It’s best to head to the McDonald’s website and use the branch locator , where you can easily find your local restaurant’s opening times.

Are other shops open over the Bank Holiday?

Most of the nation’s favourite shops and restaurants will remain open across the May Bank Holidays as millions of workers descend on them during the three-day weekend. Supermarkets, eateries and smaller retailers will usually have their doors open, but times may change depending on the size and location of the store.