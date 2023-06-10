A popular fashion brand could make a return to the high street just months after all its stores closed down earlier this year. Clothing chain M&Co plans to open 50 shops across the UK over the next two years.

The brand was bought by the owner of Yours Clothing after M&Co fell into administration last year and closed 170 shops, making dozens of staff redundant. Last month, the new owner of M&Co said it plans to relaunch its website after buying the fashion brand out of administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AK Retail, which also owns well-known brands including Yours Clothing, BadRhino and PixieGirl, said it aims to launch the website at the end of June followed by an app later on this year. The new website will launch selling a small range of womenswear products to start with.

Now, Yours Clothing CEO Andrew Killingsworth has said: "We are committed to bringing M&Co back to the high streets across the country." The exact locations have not been disclosed, with negotiations ongoing.

Most Popular

Previously he has said: “We have big plans for the brand, with an immediate focus on M&Co’s digital presence, with our brand-new site set to launch at the end of June 2023, and an app coming soon. M&Co has enormous potential, and we are excited to bring our expertise and experience to the table.