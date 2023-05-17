Good Morning Britain viewers were left stumped by a seemingly ‘simple’ question on the ITV morning television show on Wednesday (May, 17).

Presenter and MoneySavignExpert.com founder Martin Lewis asked people if they could figure out which pizza offer is better value for money: a 15 inch pizza for £10 or two 10 inch pizzas for £10.

Some maths enthusiasts responded on Twitter and revealed the correct answer to be the 15” inch pizza as it has a greater surface area, therefore making it the better offer.

One viewer said: “1 x 15" has larger surface area than 2 x 10" pizzas” whilst another agreed saying: “1.5^2 = 2.25 > 2 so one 15” pizza has greater area than two 10” pizzas.”

A third person jokingly said: “Pizza is 15”, so radius is 7.5”, so area is 176.6”? The other pizzas are 10”, radius 5”, so area is 78.5” each. Making the overall area of both pizzas 157”. I think/had to Google formula.”

The question was in line with examinations currently being sat by pupils across the country.

Students are sitting GCSE, and A Level exams in subjects across the board, including Maths and English. Year two and six have already sat their SATs exams.

Teachers have hit out at school ministers after the test affected children's “mental health and wellbeing” and left many “in tears."

