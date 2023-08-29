More than a third of adults in the North West believe they have a good poker face

A study reveals those in the North West find poker, roulette and blackjack to be the top casino games to watch in a film, accompanied by an unexpected twist, intensity and highstakes.

The Bellagio, in Las Vegas was voted the most popular casino to visit around the world, closely followed by the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace, in Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 63 per cent wish they could shuffle cards just like they do in the movies – with a mere seven per cent considering their shuffling skills ‘very good’.

And 51 per cent of those polled admire the skill of professional poker players.

Most Popular

In response to the results, Magician Henri White has partnered with Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research, to create a video showing exactly how to shuffle a deck of cards – just like they do in the movies.

Iconic movie moments

The expert shuffler shares how to look like a professional when dealing before a game of blackjack or poker – or even just showing off to your friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He guides you through pub style beginners’ shuffles, all the way up to casino shuffles and magician’s tricks.

The techniques look hard to master, but the key is in the slight pull of the cards, a flicking motion – and even a click of the fingers.

Henri said: “Magicians shuffle cards with flair and panache – it’s not all about the effectiveness of a shuffle but the way it looks to an audience.”

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which commissioned the research to mark its casino products, said: "There are so many iconic movie moments, but nothing beats a tense poker scene where someone could walk away with millions or nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s poker, blackjack or roulette, casino games can be so entertaining – although it looks like a lot of people would rather watch the expert shuffling over the gambling.”

The results also revealed the top movie gambling scenes of the North West – with James Bond's tense poker game in Casino Royale coming out on top.

Tangible tension

The high stake five card draw in 1973 film ‘The Sting’, starring Paul Newman and Robert Shaw, came in a close second, while the famous card counting scene in The Hangover wrapped up the top three.

Other memorable casino film scenes on the list included iconic film Rain Man, starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, and when Paul Newman’s character wins a game with his bluffing skills in Cool Hand Luke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study showed 36 per cent believe they have a good poker face, although only 12 per cent consider themselves to the ‘good’ at the game.

Not understanding the rules, not being good at reading people and being too expressive are key reasons they can’t play the card game well, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll.

The Lottoland spokesperson added: “Poker is a tricky game so it’s not hard to see so few people consider themselves good – it’s all about the bluff.