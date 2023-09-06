M&S issues urgent warning food item poses ‘possible health risk’
The Food Standards Agency has recalled an M&S food item
M&S has issued an urgent recall of one of its packaged sandwiches for failing to declare that it contains an allergen. The Food Standards Agency recalled M&S’ Plant Kitchen No Chicken and Chorizo Sandwich because egg is not mentioned on the label
The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold.
Customers that have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg have been advised not eat it. Instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund.
The batch affected has a use by date of September 6, 2023.