Shoppers at M&S who have a Sparks loyalty card will be able to be able to benefit from cheaper prices in food halls at a select number of locations. The supermarket chain is trialling cheaper prices for Sparks members over the next two weeks in 49 food halls in South Wales, the West Midlands, and the North East of England, but the changes could soon be rolled out nationwide.

To get the discount, shoppers must scan their Sparks loyalty card when paying for their shopping at the till. Currently, shoppers can grab cheaper prices on select lines such as the Barbecue Heroes and Chicken Deluxe Family dine-in deals.

A spokesperson for M&S said: "In 2020 we relaunched Sparks as a digital-first loyalty scheme and in three years have almost doubled the number of Sparks members to more than 16 million - rewarding them with personalised offers and special treats.

"We’re always innovating and trialling different ways to reward members including Sparks Day Out, 12 Days of Sparks and our recent trial, Sparks Delivery Pass. The trials that are currently underway give every Sparks customer who shops with us at stores in these regions access to a lower price on some customer favourites."

