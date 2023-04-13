National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as one player who played on Friday, February 3 won £1,000,00. The player have yet to come forward with their ticket, but National Lottery has now revealed the location where the ticket was bought.

The missing player bought their ticket for the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw. Players are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker code - found at the bottom of their tickets - from the draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “It’s been an amazing couple of weeks of paying out UK EuroMillions winners for me and my team.

“A total of 31 UK millionaires were made in the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on February 3 and we’ve already started to support the 29 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes.

“We’re now urging everyone who bought a ticket in the areaa to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

National Lottery: What is the location of the unclaimed ticket?

North Somerset - XFHF 13164

A lucky person from Lancashire has won big on the National Lottery's Euromillions draw