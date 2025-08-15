New Marco Pierre White Restaurant To Open In North-East

One of the country’s most famous chefs is to open a brand-new restaurant in South Shields.

Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White, will be a new 50-cover restaurant located at Mill Dam and has been devised by famed chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White.

The new venue, which focuses on steaks, seafood and cocktails, will be above The Log Fire Pizza Co in the popular location in the North-East.

Owned by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, the couple expect to start welcoming guests in early October while the new restaurant will create over 10 full and part-time jobs in its opening phase.

An example of what Mr White's South Shields will look like

Craig said: “We’re hugely excited to be opening Mr White’s and will continue with the Log Fire Pizza Co downstairs. The area has undergone significant regeneration in recent years with new housing and local colleges relocating here so it’s been great for the town and area as a whole and this new venue will only add to that.

“We originally met Marco a few years back when he was visiting his restaurant in Durham. We then got talking about our pizza operation and with his Italian heritage was naturally interested and has given us some fantastic advice.

“Mr White’s is all about providing an experience that’s easy to access, in a charming setting and for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy, affordable dining and where sharing dishes, cocktails and a dining experience like no other is on the menu.”

Sarah added: “The room is light and airy and has fabulous views out across the Tyne so will be a wonderful place to enjoy a meal and drink.

A taste of what Mr White's South Shields will look like in October

“The interior, the food and service will all stay true to Marco’s ethos of providing a place that appeals to a wide range of guest. It’s not Michelin starred food, but a place where guests will feel comfortable any time of the day.

“Expect only the best in food and drinks, with a dining style of class, vibrancy and fun for those looking for the perfect spot to dine and enjoy.

“If you just want a cocktail, then that’s fine. If you want to go all out and have a three-course meal, then that’s fine as well.

“We’re in the business of giving people a delicious meal, where the atmosphere is relaxed and service attentive and that is what Mr White’s will be all about.”

Steak will form a central part of the menu at Mr White's South Shields

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/mr-whites/south-shields

