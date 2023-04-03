Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer swooped top gongs for their debuts on London’s West End at the 2023 Olivier Awards.The biggest night in British theatre returned last night (April 2) and saw Killing Eve star Comer win Best Actress for her performance as Tessa in Prima Facie.

Irish actor Mescal secured the award of Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Mescal is also known for his roles in BBC drama Normal People and 2022 drama movie Aftersun.

The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and celebrates the world-class status of London theatre.This year’s awards show was hosted by soon-to-be Eurovision presenter Hannah Waddingham who also has theatre roots and was previously nominated for three Olivier Awards.

But which other actors won big at last night’s Olivier Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

Olivier Awards 2023 - full list of winners

Paul Mescal won best actor at the 2023 Olivier Awards

Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best family show

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall

Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre

Best costume design

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best revival

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best musical revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best sound design

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best original score or new orchestrations

Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre

Best actress in a supporting role

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best set design

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best lighting design

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre

Best new opera production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Outstanding achievement in opera

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican theatre

Best actor in a musical

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best actress in a musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre

Best new dance production

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Outstanding achievement in dance

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

The P Word at Bush theatre

Sir Peter Hall award for best director

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre

Best actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Best actor

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

Best new play

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre

Best new musical

Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Special award

Dame Arlene Phillips

Lifetime achievement award

Sir Derek Jacobi

