Tributes from the likes of Vernon Kay and Rylan have been pouring in after Paul Cattermole died on Friday. The S Club 7 star was found in his Dorset home, and according to the police, there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death.

The news of his death comes only weeks after S Club 7 announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour with dates all across the UK. His death has seen tributes from a number of well-known names.

Television presenter Vernon Kay wrote: “This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and S Club were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

Broadcaster Rylan Clark replied to the band’s announcement: “Sending all the love to you all xxx”

Lorraine Kelly wrote: "This is so sad. Lovely man and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was."

Lizzie Cundy posted: "So shocked and sad to hear S Club 7 Paul Cattermole has past away. Such a lovely guy . All my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends #RestInPeace."

Nicki Chapman paid tribute, saying: "Just heard the terribly sad news about Paul from @SClub7. I have such fond memories of working with him over the years. My thoughts go to his family and the band."

Broadcaster and newsreader India Willoughby said: "Omg. Such sad news. Paul was always my favourite. Cheeky smile. Be with the brightest stars now. Love and condolences to all his family and friends."

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46 (Photo: PA Wire/PA Images)

According to reports , Mr Cattermole’s ex-girlfriend and fellow S Club member, Hannah Spearritt, is said to have broken down, with a source close to the star saying: "She is absolutely devastated. Hannah is inconsolable.

“This came as a massive shock, and she is struggling to believe he is no longer with us. Just as they rekindled their friendship, the worst happened. The band are all in pieces."

The band said in a statement: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.