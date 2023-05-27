ITV have released a brief statement in the wake of revelations made by Phillip Schofield yesterday (May 26). The former This Morning host admitted to having an affair with a younger male who also worked at the TV channel.

Schofield previously stepped down from This Morning last Saturday (May 20), but has now quit all shows associated with ITV including hosting the British Soap Awards and Dancing on Ice.

Within the lengthy statement, Schofield told the Daily Mail: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, an ITV spokesperson said: "We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield. The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

