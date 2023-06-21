Police are searching a river for a missing woman after she ‘vanished’ from her home on Friday night (June 15). Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22 was reported missing from her home at just after 10pm.

However, North Yorkshire Police say she was last seen leaving the house at 7.06pm that evening and there have been no positive sightings since. The last known CCTV footage of her shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo, dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

A member of the public reported that they had found items belonging to Sophie in the Gorge in Harrogate, sparking police concern.

Critical incident inspector Graham Waller urged the public to report any information about her whereabouts. In a video appeal, he said: "We’re looking into all possibilities as to what’s happened to Sophie Lambert.

"There’s been no possible sightings of her since. It’s very much an open investigation supported by mountain rescue, NPAS support, underwater search and our own local search teams.

"A member of the public found items belonging to Sophie in the Nidd Gorge on Saturday morning. As such, we’re focusing on the river at this time."

The force said extensive house-to-house inquiries had been carried out over the weekend. And search teams were also combing woodland and the riverside in the nearby Nidd Gorge.

Sophie leaving her home address at 7.06pm