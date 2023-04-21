A picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released showing her surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It has been released on what would have been her 97th birthday.

The Princess of Wales took the touching picture during a family trip to Balmoral in summer last year. The snap includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all smiling whilst sitting next to their ‘gan gan’.

As well as the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children, also seen in the picture are Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, Lucas and Lena, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips, who are the children of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

Balmoral was one of the Queen’s favourite places to stay, travelling there every summer during her reign as monarch, which lasted 70 years. She died at Balmoral Castle last year on September 8.

The picture comes just over two weeks before her eldest child, King Charles is crowned on Saturday, May 6. It will be the first coronation in the UK for almost seven decades since the Queen herself was crowned in 1953.

