Most TV schedules today will be covering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Sky News, ITV, BBC News, and all Sky Sports Channels have severely altered their usual schedule in order to air the funeral, with millions set to tune in.

Since her death on Thursday, 8 September, most TV coverage has been different, with full coverage concerning The Queen dominating headlines and air time.

With the funeral one of the biggest operations in the UK since the Second World War, it’s understandable why most TV channels have opted to air the funeral.

However, with millions tuning in to the likes of ITV, the BBC, Sky Sports, Sky Crime, Sky Comedy, Sky News and more in order to watch the funeral, some may not want to watch the funeral.

One of the channels that isn’t set to air the funeral or provide extensive coverage after the funeral such as the procession and drive to Windsor is Channel 5.

They have opted for a more lighthearted day of shows and movies screened, allowing people an alternate viewing option to the funeral.

What is Channel 5’s schedule today?

As mentioned, the channel has opted against airing the funeral and will instead air movies such as Stuart Little and The Emoji Movie instead.

Movies shown on the channel will end at 5pm, and the news will air. After that, the channel will air successive shows regarding the emergency services, including Traffic Cops and more.

The day will end with a Jason Statham movie.