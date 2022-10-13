Queen has released a previously unreleased song Face It Alone, featuring late singer Freddie Mercury.

The legendary English rock band originally recorded the song for their thirteenth album The Miracle released in 1989, but it didn’t make the cut.

It was recently rediscovered by the band’s production and archive team and has been released as part of an upcoming The Miracle reissue.

Queen guitarist Brian May posted a teaser of the song on his Instagram earlier this week writing “A revelation ! Bri”.

Most Popular

Face It Alone is the first previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury since 2014’s Queen Forever, which included three unreleased songs called Let Me In Your Heart Again, Love Kills and There Must Be More To Life Than This.

May said about the unheard track: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track.

“After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us, yes, Deacy is there too, working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed… until now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor added: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem.

“It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Photo issued by Queen Productions Ltd of Queen, who have released a lost song featuring their late band member Freddie Mercury for the first time in more than eight years. Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band's 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut. Issue date: Thursday October 13, 2022.

Queen is one of the best selling bands of all time and has released several classics such as We Are The Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band was founded in 1970 and the most well known line-up consisted of singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991 from AIDS-related complications at the age of 45, and many fans regard his death at the end of the band even if they never officially disbanded.

The band has been touring in recent years with singers such as American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert under the name Queen + Adam Lambert.