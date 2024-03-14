Quiz challenges parents on their most nostalgic TV shows and presenters

Take this quiz to see if you’re a TV whizz or if you need to brush up on your television knowledge.

It comes after a study of 2,000 mums and dads of children aged 11-18 found their most nostalgic TV shows are Top of the Pops, Grange Hill and Blue Peter.

Nearly nine in 10 (89 per cent) have fond memories of programmes growing up, with Saved By The Bell, Art Attack and Byker Grove also featuring among the top 25.

As many as 82 per cent still reminisce over the moment they would get home from school and turn on the TV to view their favourite shows, while others claim the shows influenced their interests (41 per cent) and even their future career choices (32 per cent).

But 90 per cent feel the content their own kids consume has changed significantly since they were the same age, and 85 per cent said their children now watch online streaming content over traditional TV programmes.

As a result, 56 per cent find it difficult to keep on top of their child’s interests as they feel out of touch with the world of TikTok, influencers and gamers.

The good old days of TV

It also emerged seven in 10 parents have noticed a significant difference in the fields of careers available to their children, compared to when they were a similar age, and 47 per cent of these find it can be difficult to support their children’s education and career decisions.

The study was commissioned by Talking Futures which has reunited Blue Peter duo Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas to help guide parents on how they can better support and engage their children in conversations around their future decisions.

The new content series, ‘Earn Your Badge’, features the pair tackling famous tasks such as the creation of Tracey Island while advising how to broach topics like career and education options.

Soccer Saturday host Simon Thomas said: “Having a 14-year-old myself, I fully understand the struggles in engaging teens in conversations around their futures. I think it’s important for parents to get into the habit of having career conversations regularly and it’s something that I broach with my son fairly often.

“Time flies and it’s good to know what your kids are thinking early on. You don’t necessarily have to define a certain pathway but explore the various possibilities so that they know what’s out there.”

The top 20 most nostalgic kids' TV shows

Reassurance for parents

The study also found 64 per cent of parents find it easier to have tricky discussions with kids when they’re occupied with something else.

Of these, 52 per cent feel cooking or baking is a great activity to encourage conversation, while 39 per cent find walking the dog a good moment to talk.

Other places those polled, via OnePoll, find it easier to talk to kids include watching their favourite TV shows together (36 per cent) or while gardening (18 per cent).

Mum-of-two Konnie Huq said: “It’s been so fun reuniting with Simon on this content series which has such an important message.

“Parents play such an influential role in their children’s decision making and I’m keen to play a part in supporting my own kids in helping to navigate their future education and career options, whatever they might be.

“A great way to bridge these important conversation topics is by doing an activity together, like preparing a meal. So, I thought this would be the perfect thing to demonstrate in the content with Talking Futures – as it’s something I also did a lot on Blue Peter.”

Michelle Rea, spokesperson for the Talking Futures campaign, said: “For me and many other parents, memories of watching Blue Peter help bring us right back to the time when we were the age our kids are now. Most of us felt uncertain and wary about our future and even if we wouldn’t admit it - we relied on our folks to help guide the way.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with these two TV legends, to reassure parents that it’s fine not to have all the answers right away, but it’s good to start exploring the possibilities. The films include creative and helpful tips to inspire parents and guardians across the country to start talking futures with their children.”

British parents’ most nostalgic TV shows