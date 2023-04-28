Nintendo are set to release their biggest game of the year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, next month. The game is a sequel to Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild which was the launch game for the Nintendo Switch back in March 2017.

Fans will return to a sandbox version of Hyrule whilst expanding the kingdom upwards into the clouds. Hero Link will be making his return for one of the most anticipated switch games of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was first teased in 2019 and is just weeks away from its launch, with plenty of new features to get fans excited. In its latest tweet Nintendo gave fans a sneak peak into Hyrule as it began the launch countdown.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date

Most Popular

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on Friday, May 12, 2023. The game will be launching as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

How to pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available to pre-order on various sites, including the Nintendo website for £59.99. Fans can purchase the game with a pre-order discount from electronic retailer Currys.

To order the game for £47.99, visit the Currys website and use the pre-order code Zelda20 for a 20% discount on the game. If you pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from John Lewis you will receive a free luggage tag.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom collectors items

There are several bonus items that are being released with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo is releasing an official Tears of the Kingdom Oled Switch console for £319 which features a themed dock and joy cons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition which can be found on the Currys website for £109.99. The Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game as well as an artbook, steelbook, ICONART steel poster and pin set which includes four pins.

(Image: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nintendo will be revisiting Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a sequel to their hit game Breath of the Wild. Antagonist Ganon has arisen from beneath Hyrule Castle and a darkness has once again spread across the lands.

The game will give players the ability to work upwards into the sky alongside new gameplay mechanics which will allow users to get creative. Nintendo have shared that Tears of the Kingdom: “will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that”, leaving much up to fans’ imagination.

Tears of the Kingdom adds more verticality to Hyrule, with Link able to explore large, floating ‘sky islands’ (Image: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nintendo has been increasing teasers shared with fans ahead of the release of Tears of the Kingdom. There have been three trailers released ahead of the game that give fans a glimpse as to what to expect from Link’s latest adventure.

Last month Nintendo shared with fans a gameplay demonstration that showed some of the brand new gameplay mechanics such as the ability to create vehicles and wield your own weapons. The 14 minute video showed fans around the expanded Hyrule and the new abilities coming to the game.