Revealed: North East residents' biggest lawn care struggles

A new survey by Pelsis Doff, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden care products, has uncovered how North East residents really feel when it comes to looking after their lawns.

According to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK who have a garden with a lawn they care for, a whopping 84 per cent of North East residents said the appearance of their lawn is important to them, proving it to be a lawn-loving region.

But while most North East residents love the look of a lush, green lawn, many lack confidence in maintaining theirs or feel unhappy with how it looks.

One in eight (16 per cent) North East locals admitted they have no confidence in their lawn care ability, while four in 10 (39 per cent) confessed to being envious of their neighbour’s lawn, suggesting North East residents need to improve their lawn life!

Biggest lawn care woes

The survey revealed that many North East residents face many of the same recurring frustrations when it comes to lawn care.

Weeds topped the list as the number one challenge, with just over half (51 per cent) naming them as their biggest problem.

Moss / thatch (23 per cent) and damage from pets (16 per cent) were also near the top of the list, both of which can seriously impact the health and appearance of a lawn.

Pelsis Doff’s technical training manager, Jane Fairlie, shares three simple solutions to North East’s most common lawn woes:

Weeds: “Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.”

Moss/thatch: “Moss might look lush, but it blocks nutrients from reaching grass roots. Rake it out manually or use a moss control product to dry it out and nourish the lawn.”

Damage from pets: “Pet urine can cause yellow or brown patches due to high nitrogen levels. Rinse affected areas with water to dilute the urine, then reseed or apply a lawn repair mix to encourage regrowth.”

Poor soil quality also plays a part in the nation’s patchy lawns problems, with one in four (24 per cent) of respondents saying their grass struggles due to compacted, nutrient-poor or poorly draining soil.

And it’s not just physical problems causing lawn care stress. One in eight (15 per cent) say they don’t have enough time to maintain their lawn and a quarter (24 per cent) admit they simply don’t know how to look after it properly.

Weathering the elements

It’s no surprise that British weather adds another layer of complexity to our lawn care efforts. The survey found that four in 10 (41 per cent) of those in the North East change their lawn care routine depending on the weather.

Almost a quarter of respondents (24 per cent) also said the unpredictable climate makes it difficult to keep grass healthy, with heavy rain, prolonged dry spells and sudden seasonal changes being a barrier to success.

Jane Fairlie adds: “Lawn care doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right knowledge and tools at your disposal, anyone can achieve a healthier, greener lawn.

“At Pelsis Doff, we offer a range of easy-to-use lawn care products designed to help tackle common problems like weeds, moss and dry patches - so you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying your garden.”

For more information on Pelsis Doff, visit www.doff.co.uk