With the new service, NHS prescriptions can be delivered, rather than having to be picked up at a local pharmacy. The deliveries are completely free and won’t cost you, or the NHS, anything extra.

There is no need to speak to your GP to get the prescription delivered as when you place an order, Pharmacy2U will automatically contact your GP to approve your order. Your medication can be delivered to any address in the UK.

You can choose to have the prescription posted through your letterbox, sent via a Signed For service or you can choose a safeplace for your postie to leave your parcel if you’re not home.

