Rudy's Pizza Napoletana is coming to Newcastle

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana has announced it will be coming to Newcastle and the new restaurant is set to open before the end of the year. The neighbourhood pizzeria will bring its relaxed dining concept to Grey Street, in the heart of Newcastle centre.

The new pizzeria takes over a unique site in the city which will include Rudy’s signature minimalist and industrial style in a spacious 2500 square-foot unit with approximately around 100 covers for dining.

The new Rudy’s Newcastle will also bring opportunities for recruitment across 30 positions, with a particular focus on manager and highly skilled pizzaiolo roles. The award-winning employer also recently launched its dedicated Rudy’s pizzaiolo academy to teach both experienced chefs and first time pizzaioli the Rudy’s classic Neapolitan style. Rudy’s will be holding recruitment days for both full or part time positions closer to the opening date, and eager applicants can send their CV via [email protected].

Rudy's Pizza

Born out of passion for pizza, Rudy’s follows the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza, alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with its rotating specials.

Rudy’s dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours, alongside the best quality ingredients from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

In accordance with authentic Neapolitan techniques, the dough is cooked in a Stefano Ferrara oven for around 60 seconds – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised cornicione crust (the edge or rim of the pizza).

Whilst pizzas are a key part of Rudy’s, it wouldn’t be a traditional Naples experience without a well-stocked bar which is why visitors will also be able to wash down their food with iconic Italian spritzes, crisp Italian and local lagers, and classic stirred-cocktails.

Since launching in 2015, Rudy’s has grown from one base in Manchester to almost 30 pizzerias nationwide. The Newcastle pizzeria marks the restaurant’s sixth opening of the year and second in the North East area, following the popularity of the Durham restaurant opened in December last year.

Commenting on the new opening, Neal Bates of Rudy’s Newcastle, said: “Newcastle is famed for its vibrant night life and hospitality, and we can’t wait to bring Rudy’s to ‘the toon’ and become a part of that. The team is so excited to join this community, get to know our neighbours and welcome both residents and visitors to enjoy a slice of Naples right here in Newcastle.”

Follow Rudy’s on Instagram for the latest updates– @wearerudyspizza.