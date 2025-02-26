Planetary parade 2025: Seven planets to be visible in the UK night sky for last time until 2040
Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn will all be briefly visible in the evening sky.
This phenomenon, known as a 'planetary parade', is a rare sight and it will be the last time seven planets can be seen simultaneously so well until 2040.
The best chance to see as many planets as possible will be just after sunset on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Four of the planets - Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars - will be visible to the naked eye.
Saturn will be harder to see because it will be low in the horizon. You will need a telescope to spot the other two planets - Uranus and Neptune.
A good view of the horizon and clear skies will offer the best chance of spotting them all. However, the window to see all seven planets will be very brief.
