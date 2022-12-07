Shane MacGowan has been rushed to hospital, his wife has confirmed. The Pogues frontman was admitted on Friday.

The 64-year-old famous for Christmas tune Fairytale of New York has suffered with a number of health complications recently. He has used a wheelchair ever since breaking his pelvis in 2015.

MacGowan’s wife Victoria Clarke confirmed his recent health scare in a tweet on Monday (December 6) which says: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to Shane MacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

However, Ms Clarke has since given a fresh health update on Shane MacGowan with a Twitter post on Tuesday (December 7). She said: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan , he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

The singer suffered a dangerous fall last year as he broke his knee and tore ligaments in the joint. In April, he confirmed he is now unable to walk.

Shane MacGowan has also suffered with substance abuse, as well as being a heavy drinker being renowned for performing while intoxicated. All of which contributed to his ill health as he lost the last of his teeth in 2008.

Victoria Clarke also confirmed that her husband had battled a bad case of pneumonia and was forced to stay in hospital for a long time in 2016. This led to MacGowan being sober “for the first time in years”.

He recently broke social media platform TikTok when he joined and posted his first video in November. Fans were delighted to see him appearing to be reasonably healthy and smiling as he said: “Shane MacGowan on TikTok! I hope you enjoy. God Bless, Shane.”

