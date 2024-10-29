Smart tips to prep your heating and avoid costly repairs!

Many households are expected to reach for the thermostat for the first time since spring | Pixabay

Despite the UK experiencing mild temperatures in October, many households are now expected to reach for the thermostat for the first time since spring, marking a mass switch on of boilers.

But as people start turning their heating systems back on, this usually also coincides with a spike in demand for engineer callouts.

According to British Gas data, when the minimum average daily temperature drops below 9°C for several days in a row, there tends to be a tipping point when most people decide it’s time to turn the heating on.

With that in mind, nearly 70,000 households are expected to need help with getting their heating and hot water systems back up and running in the coming weeks.

To help the country get ready for the change in weather, a British Gas engineer is offering advice to households to help avoid any issues – and to ensure they are heating their homes efficiently.

Simple tasks like bleeding radiators, increasing the pressure on your boiler and having it serviced can help to ensure the system is running effectively – especially after little or no use since last winter.

Dinesh Kumar, service and repair engineer from the energy and home services brand - which offers a same day service for calls made before 11am, said: “As the temperatures start to drop, more people will be turning to their heating systems once again to keep them warm in the months ahead.

“It’s important to make sure central heating systems are running smoothly and are prepared to withstand the winter weather.

“Keeping your boiler in good check is key to this, while making a few simple changes around the home can help save on bills and make sure you aren’t using more energy than you need.”

Dinesh’s top tips to help prepare homes for winter:

Bleed your radiators: Air can get trapped in the system, forming bubbles at the top of the radiators and reducing their efficiency. If you feel cold spots near the top, turn the radiators off and allow them to cool. Then, use a radiator key to open the valve at the top and release the trapped air. Block out the cold: Checking your windows and doors are free from draughts could save you around £60 a year. Easy-to-apply self-adhesive foam strips around windows can help prevent cold air passing through, and draught excluders work wonders for gaps under doors. Don’t forget about your keyhole and letterbox too – cheap keyhole covers and letterbox brushes are quick to fit and will help keep the cold at bay. Arrange furniture for warmth: Carefully consider the location of your furniture around your heat sources and ensure your radiators can function optimally. Positioning your sofa directly in front of a radiator may create a cozy spot, but it absorbs the majority of heat that could otherwise warm the rest of the room. Heavy curtains and rugs also play an important role – thicker materials keep heat from escaping through windows and doors. Just remember to let the sun do its job by opening curtains during the day. Turn off radiators in unused rooms: To save money, avoid heating rooms you aren't using. If you know a room won't be in use, make sure to switch off the radiator and close the door to prevent cold air from moving through the rest of the house. When you need the room again, turn the radiator back on ahead of time to heat it up. What’s more, you can install thermostatic radiator valves so you can control the temperature in each room. Keep them low, around 2-3, when you aren’t in the rooms or out of the house. Insulate your pipes: Frozen pipes are a common issue, often leading to cracks or bursts when water inside turns to ice. The best solution is to prevent freezing in the first place. Insulating your pipes with affordable materials from a DIY store can prevent heat loss, helping to avoid expensive repairs. Insulate your pipes: Frozen pipes are a common issue, often leading to cracks or bursts when water inside turns to ice. The best solution is to prevent freezing in the first place. Insulating your pipes with affordable materials from a DIY store can prevent heat loss, helping to avoid expensive repairs. Optimize your thermostat: It can be tempting to crank up the thermostat on colder days, but what’s the right temperature? Set your main thermostat between 18°C and 21°C to save around 10% on your heating bills. For an average household, lowering the temperature by just one degree could save you about £115 a year. Prepare your heating for bedtime: Programme your heating to come on 15 minutes before you wake up and turn off 30 minutes before you go to bed. This can reduce energy costs and even improve your sleep. You can also lower the heat in rooms that aren’t being used at night. Embrace smart thermostats: Winter is the peak season for energy usage, so take advantage of smart technology like programmable thermostats. This allows you to control your heating remotely, saving money by preventing the heat from coming on when you’re delayed or away. For instance, installing a Hive Thermostat can save you up to £172 per year on your heating bill and allow you to track your spending and set budget costs. Hive Plus also gives you advanced features including smart energy insights and ‘away mode’ which provides remote access. Give your boiler some TLC: It’s often the case that many people don't think about their boiler until it breaks down – but regular maintenance and servicing can help avoid future potential problems altogether. Some tasks like adjusting the boiler pressure you can do yourself but for servicing, broken boilers or anything you are unsure of, you should contact a qualified engineer. Check if you qualify for energy support: It’s always a good idea to see if you’re eligible for extra help with your energy bills before the cold weather arrives. The British Gas Energy Trust offers face-to-face advice, financial support, and grants of up to £1,700 (even if you’re not a customer). Many energy providers also have assistance funds to help with energy costs.