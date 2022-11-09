‘Solve for Tomorrow’ encourages young people to help solve societal and global problems using technology

Sophie Edgerley Harris, head of corporate social responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “The artworks that Quentin Devine has created aim to illustrate in a unique way the societal topics that young people in the UK today are most motivated to positively contribute to.

“By reimagining some of these scenes using digital artistry, we hope more people will be inspired to enter their tech-for-good idea into this year’s 'Solve for Tomorrow' Competition. “Previous winners Alec and Ramneek devised innovative approaches; with smart lockers supporting people experiencing homelessness, and a tech-forward mobility aid, to help people who are visually impaired. “We can’t wait to see the ideas of our 2023 competition entrants.” Digital artist Quentin Devine added: “Reinventing the classics with a modern twist was a huge challenge but something of a labour of love - as many of the issues highlighted are close to my heart. “The pictures highlighting Britain’s past and present, but there is a lot we can do about the future and that is why projects like ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ are so important.”