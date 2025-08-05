South Tyneside has only 1.44 playparks per 100 children

Published 5th Aug 2025, 21:32 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
With the weather expected to warm up across the UK as the summer holidays are upon us, many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities?

Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb Flooring analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

The results:

Local Authority Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children
Northumberland 2,586 51,795 4.99
Gateshead 1,148 34,862 3.29
County Durham 2,864 88,226 3.25
Newcastle upon Tyne 1,119 52,859 2.12
Darlington 410 19,879 2.06
Redcar and Cleveland 482 24,155 2.00
North Tyneside 699 37,346 1.87
Sunderland 870 48,932 1.78
Hartlepool 281 17,780 1.58
Middlesbrough 442 30,504 1.45
South Tyneside 386 26,748 1.44
Stockton-on-Tees 462 38,920 1.19
Your world

South Tyneside has one of the lowest amounts of parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 1.44. This is more than double the parks per 100 children than in Newcastle-upon-Tyne (2.12), who have a child population (52,859) that is 1.5% larger than Northumberland (51,795).

UK breakdown

Region Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children
Scotland 54,838 870,678 6.30
South West 29,458 874,816 3.37
Wales 16,938 549,287 3.08
South East 53,586 1,842,903 2.91
East of England 34,876 1,202,689 2.90
East Mids 22,866 892,704 2.56
North East 11,749 472,006 2.49
North West 33,401 1,406,187 2.38
Yorkshire 22,316 1,027,762 2.17
N.Ireland 7,963 389,435 2.04
West Midlands 21,081 1,163,617 1.81
London 29,924 1,692,636 1.77

Methodology:

  1. The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children.
  2. To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page.
  3. Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published.
  4. The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children.
  5. Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.

