South Tyneside has only 1.44 playparks per 100 children
Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb Flooring analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.
The results:
|Local Authority
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|Northumberland
|2,586
|51,795
|4.99
|Gateshead
|1,148
|34,862
|3.29
|County Durham
|2,864
|88,226
|3.25
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|1,119
|52,859
|2.12
|Darlington
|410
|19,879
|2.06
|Redcar and Cleveland
|482
|24,155
|2.00
|North Tyneside
|699
|37,346
|1.87
|Sunderland
|870
|48,932
|1.78
|Hartlepool
|281
|17,780
|1.58
|Middlesbrough
|442
|30,504
|1.45
|South Tyneside
|386
|26,748
|1.44
|Stockton-on-Tees
|462
|38,920
|1.19
South Tyneside has one of the lowest amounts of parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 1.44. This is more than double the parks per 100 children than in Newcastle-upon-Tyne (2.12), who have a child population (52,859) that is 1.5% larger than Northumberland (51,795).
UK breakdown
|Region
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|Scotland
|54,838
|870,678
|6.30
|South West
|29,458
|874,816
|3.37
|Wales
|16,938
|549,287
|3.08
|South East
|53,586
|1,842,903
|2.91
|East of England
|34,876
|1,202,689
|2.90
|East Mids
|22,866
|892,704
|2.56
|North East
|11,749
|472,006
|2.49
|North West
|33,401
|1,406,187
|2.38
|Yorkshire
|22,316
|1,027,762
|2.17
|N.Ireland
|7,963
|389,435
|2.04
|West Midlands
|21,081
|1,163,617
|1.81
|London
|29,924
|1,692,636
|1.77
Methodology:
- The experts at Polybound sought to find the UK local authorities which had the most parks per 100 children.
- To do this, they scraped the listings of all parks per local authority, according to their gov.uk page.
- Population estimates were sourced from the ONS, and is the most up to date data published.
- The number of parks were then divided by the number of children under the age of 15, and multiplied by 100 to find the total number of parks per 100 children.
- Data was collected in September 2024 and is accurate as of then.
About Polybound
Polybound is a leading UK supplier for all your resin-bound and resin-bonded surface needs, plus rubber mulch and chippings, wall coverings, stone carpets, and all the tools and equipment you need for those installations.