News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Star Wars toy collection sells for more than 10 times its pre-sale estimate at auction

Star Wars toy collection sells for more than ten times its pre-sale estimate and shocks auctioneers

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:21 BST- 1 min read

Auctioneers were shocked when a seller’s stunning Star Wars toy collection sold for ten times more than its pre-sale estimate. The collection ended up selling for an eye-watering £322,000.

The collection of toys boasted a huge hoard of rare memorabilia, and went on to decimate its pre-sale estimate like Vader did with Alderaan. The collection included a number of incredible pieces, and among the treasures was a Palitoy Star Wars vintage Return of the Jedi Security Guard figure, which was estimated at around £300 but made a whopping £6,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collection also included a mint condition Star Wars vintage Cantina Action Playset from the same manufacturer, something many fans have searched the galaxies for over the years. The playset was initially valued at around £500, sold for £4,320 when the hammer fell.

That’s not all there was. Auctioneers were also stunned when a Kenner Star Wars vintage ‘The Power of the Force’ Anakin Skywalker figure which was priced at roughly £5000. However, it went on to sell for a whopping £11,400. A Kenner Star Wars vintage ‘The Power of the Force’ AT-AT Driver figure, estimated at around £2000, also later went on to make a massive £5,280.

Most Popular

    Two other figures, both of a ‘The Power of the Force’ Yak Face, reached roughly double their estimates, selling for £10,200 and £6000 each. The items went under the hammer at Vectis Auctions in Stockton-on-Tees, which boasts the world’s largest toy and collectables auction house, on April 25 and 26.

    Related topics:Star Wars