An 11-year-old boy has died after a car hit a lorry near Stonehenge on Saturday (July 8). Two other people were seriously injured in the incident.

Two air ambulances were scrambled to a road traffic collision on the A303 near Amesbury in Wiltshire at around 7.30pm on Saturday (July 9). A black BMW veered off the carriageway and struck the rear of a lorry which was parked in a lay-by.

An 11-year-old boy from London was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

One of the wounded casualties was airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Wiltshire Air Ambulance also attended the scene but did not transport anyone.

Both the westbound and eastbound carriageways were closed following the incident as police carried out a forensic investigation. The roads have since reopened.

Inspector Will Ayres of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life and two more people are in a serious condition in hospital.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time. I would urge anyone who witnessed anything to please get in touch with us.”

