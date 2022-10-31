Registration is now open to apply for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing December shows and a special one-off programme set to air on Christmas day. The popular BBC One show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Applicants can apply for as many dates as possible and will be put into a draw and selected at random. Each show will take place in the Strictly Come Dancing venue of Elstree Studio, Borehamwood.

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screen earlier this year, bringing weekly instalments of glamorous, show-stopping performances from a stellar line-up. This year’s contestants include actor Will Mellor, comedian Jayde Adams and British paralympian Simmonds.

Some of the lucky applicants will even get to witness the moment a new celebrity walks away with the coveted mirror ball, as the latest series is set to wrap up in December. However, that’s not all, to mark the end of the 20th anniversary, six new celebrity contestants will also be taking to the floor, competing to become Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champion in a special festive episode of the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing’s live December shows and one-off Christmas special - including how to apply and when they’ll take place.

Strictly Come Dancing December live shows

The Strictly Come Dancing December live shows will take place on Friday, December 2, Sunday, December 11, and Saturday December 17. The one-off Christmas special, set to air on Christmas day, will be pre-recorded with a live audience on Wednesday, December 7.

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing live shows

Applicants can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per show but if successful, you will receive tickets for one date only. This is due to high demand. Any applicant lucky enough to be drawn for the December live shows will be automatically taken out of the draw for the Christmas special.

Tickets are non-transferable and ticket holders must be present at the show. If you want to enter the draw for the December shows , or the draw for the one-off Christmas special , you can apply via the BBC website .

Strictly Come Dancing celebrities 2022

