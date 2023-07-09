Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK: How to sign up for AXS ahead of ‘Midnights’ presale event

UK Swifties nerves are at an all time high on the eve of The Eras Tour tickets presale event. Tickets for the Taylor Swift shows in London, and Edinburgh will go on sale on Monday with Liverpool and Cardiff later in the week and millions of fans across the nation are gearing up for The Great War.

International fans watched from afar as disaster struck for US fans trying to get tickets with thousands left without. There was such demand that, last year, the Ticketmaster site ended up crashing as people clamoured to secure a seat on her tour of North America, so fans know getting their hands on Taylor Swift tickets is like finding gold dust. Live Nation chairman, Greg Maffei, said: “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” The ticket site recorded selling over two million tickets in one day as 14 million were onsite trying to checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demand for tickets has only increased as hype for the tour continues, and the fact that Swift is playing far fewer shows across the pond compared to the US. To avoid the disaster of the US Ticketmaster sales, ticket sales for the UK have been divided between Ticketmaster and AXS UK.

If you have signed up for ‘Midnights’ presale and received your codes there may have been an unexpected spanner in the works when your email said you were allocated to AXS. Many fans were confused by the change and flocked to the website to sign up immediately, which led to many having issues and a long help line for the live chat.

Most Popular

So, how can you sign up for AXS? Here’s everything you need to know about the presale events.

How to sign up for AXS UK website

Fans can sign up on the AXS UK website with their website today. You must make sure you sign up with the email address that has received the presale code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have issues with it, one way around the sign up is logging in with Facebook (if it is on the same email address) and clicking ‘forgot your password’ to create one. After that you can disconnect your Facebook from the account and verify it with your phone number and email address.

Eras Tour Presale event times

Those hoping to grab tickets through the ‘Midnights’ pre-order presale event will have been allocated either Ticketmaster or AXS as the site they have to get tickets from. Here is a full breakdown of timings for sales:

Monday July, 10

June, 21 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 7 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh - Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 15 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 8 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh - Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 9 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh - Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Tuesday July, 11

June, 22 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 13 - Anfield, Liverpool - Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 16 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 14 - Anfield, Liverpool - Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 15 - Anfield, Liverpool - Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Wednesday July, 12

June, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 17 - Wembley Stadium, London - Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad