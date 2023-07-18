Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster last week in a bid to get their hands on tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour which is due to take place in the UK next year. Fans battled it out in the Midnights presale, with many securing tickets to see the pop star in cities including Cardiff, London and Edinburgh.

However, customers have been issued a stark warning from Ticketmaster about booking tickets on the platform. One fan, who has an Eras Tour Twitter page, shared the warning online, which states the shows have been listed as ‘lead booker’ events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the tweet, the account shared a summary of Ticketmaster’s warning which reads: “The Eras Tour UK shows have been listed as ‘Lead Booker Events’. Tickets are strictly non-transferable.

“When arriving in groups, the lead booker must be present with a valid photo ID for the whole party to enter the venue.”

Most Popular

The lead booker is the cardholder for the order and Ticketmaster has recommended that if you can’t attend the event, you shouldn’t book the tickets as a gift for someone else.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)

The Ticketmaster website states that for a ticket to be valid, the lead booker must be able to provide the following to gain admission:

The physical event ticket (if paper tickets have been issued for the event).

The booking confirmation.

A valid photo ID matching the customer name on the booking confirmation and the credit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for lead booker events are also non-transferable. The Ticketmaster website states: “When arriving in groups, the lead booker must be present in order for the whole party to enter the venue. All members of the party should enter the venue at the same time. Each ticket holder must be in possession of their ticket on their smart device.”

Many fans of the star have shared their fury over the lead booker news. One said on Twitter: “I looked up whether the Taylor Swift tour was a lead booker event (requiring the lead booker to be present) last week during the presale and there were no events listed on the page. Since selling the tickets, they’ve now added that event and it’s such a needlessly stressful twist.”