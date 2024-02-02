Tesco warning issued to customers to spend Clubcard vouchers before expiry date - as new ones to arrive soon
Tesco are set to issue new Clubcard vouchers soon.
Tesco has issued a warning to Clubcard customers about a fast-approaching expiry date on their vouchers.
£18 million worth of Clubcard vouchers (which were issued in February 2022 ), are set to expire on Thursday, February 24, giving shoppers until the end of the month to use them. If not used before the expiry date, the vouchers will be invalid and will not be able to be used.
However, more than £125 million of new vouchers will be landing on doorsteps and on the Tesco Clubcard app very soon, replacing the old ones.
The new vouchers are set to be issued from Monday, February 5 and will be the first of the year, before more vouchers are issued in May, August and November.
Tesco announced that customers can collect double Clubcard points until Sunday, February 25.
Clubcard vouchers can be used to bring down the cost of a Tesco shop, pay for fuel or to pay towards a new deal with Tesco Mobile. They can also be exchanged with Tesco’s Reward Partners, which includes the likes of Pizza Express, Alton Towers Resort and Hotels.com.
Tesco Group Customer Director, Emma Botton said: “Household budgets are still under pressure, and we want to help them stretch further. Tesco Clubcard continues to be the best way to get great value, and with more than £18m worth of vouchers due to expire at the end of the month, we’re reminding customers to spend them now.”