Tesco has issued an urgent product recall of a popular cheese item amid fears it may contain plastic. The major supermarket chain advises customers not to consume the product and instead return it to their nearest store.

The notice, published on Tesco’s product recall section of the official website, relates to all packs of Tesco Creamfields Grated Cheddar 500g with a best before date reading 23/03/2023. The warning states the item may contain “small pieces of clear, soft plastic which could make the product unsafe to eat”. Any customer who has the product at home is advised to return it to any Tesco supermarket where a full refund will be given - no receipt needed.

The Tesco notice reads: “We’re recalling one date code of Tesco Creamfields grated cheddar 500g. This is because it may contain small pieces of clear, soft plastic which could make the product unsafe to eat.

“Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to the store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."

