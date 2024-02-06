Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesco has issued a product recall for a batch of 18 cupcakes, due to a misprint on the ingredients label, which could lead to serious illness.

The product affected is Tesco’s own brand 18 cupcakes. The batch in particular that is affected has the batch code of 24026 and the best before date of 27/02/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cupcakes from this particular batch contain soya, which is not declared on the ingredients label.

The lack of information on the label regarding the soya ingredient poses a risk to those with a soya allergy/intolerance. If consumed by those with intolerance or allergy, it could lead to serious illness.

Tesco has urged people with a soya allergy to not eat the cupcakes but to return the product for a full refund. Picture: Tesco

Tesco has urged their customers to not eat the product if they have an allergy or intolerance, and reassured them that they can return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required for the refund.