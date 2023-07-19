News you can trust since 1849
Tesco: Supermarket to make major change in all stores as popular product will no longer be sold

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read

The supermarket giant will end its sale of boxed video games in all of its UK stores, according to a report from GamesIndustry.biz. The firm is blaming the rise of digital game sales for the change and will continue to stock digital points cards.

While existing stock won’t be removed from shops, once the current range of games has sold out, they won’t be restocked. The news means upcoming games like EA FC and Spider-man 2 will not be stocked in Tesco stores.

Last year, Tesco began to phase out its in-store entertainment range, including video games, as well as CDs and DVDs.

At the time, it said the move came as shoppers moved towards digital entertainment, and as it looked to focus on ranges “where we see the highest demand from customers such as homeware and outdoor products”.

    Gamers will still be able to purchase digitally via e-gift cards, which can be purchased in stores and will provide customers with an activation code that can be spent on in-game purchases.

