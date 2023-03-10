The Apprentice continues next week as Lord Sugar’s team of gruelling interviewers return. Only two contestants can proceed to the final and secure the life-changing £250,000 investment in their business.

The much-loved Claude Littner returns to the show after being replaced due to medical issues. He will be joined by Lord Sugar’s longest serving business colleagues who look to pick apart the remaining contestants’ business proposals.

In the last episode, senior sales rep Simba Rwambiwa from Birmingham was fired, leaving just five contestants to enter the interview process. Firing him, Lord Sugar said: “Simba, if you don’t say anything worth listening to, then are you somebody who could qualify to be my business partner?

Here’s who will be on the interview panel and how to watch.

Who are the Apprentice interviewers?

Karen Brady

Claude Littner

Mike Soutar

Linda Plant

How to watch the Apprentice ‘interview episode’

