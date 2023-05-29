The Marvelous Mrs Maisel came to an end last week. While fans were sad to say goodbye to Midge and Susie after five seasons, the finale has been praised for its satisfying ending.

The show is another perfect creation from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino who are known for creating the likes of Gilmore Girls and Bunheads. In each of their projects they have been praised for their ability to create fictional worlds, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the things fans love about the show is viewers never really know which parts are real 1950’s/1960’s history and what is cooked up from the wild and wacky brains of the creators. Those of you who haven’t watched the final season yet, beware there are spoilers ahead.

There are many things that leave fans questioning the historical accuracy, but it’s all part of the enjoyment. Amy Sherman-Palladino has been open about the fact Midge is actually inspired by her Dad, and Lenny Bruce was actually a real comedian. And the latest question plays a pivotal role in Midge’s career, The Gordon Ford Show.

Most Popular

So, is The Gordon Ford Show real or not? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Gordon Ford?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Ford, portrayed by Reid Scott, is the host of the fictional Gordon Ford Show. The Gordon Ford show was first introduced in season 4 when Susie secures a performance for Sophie Lennon, and Midge later releases this could be the thing to break her into the industry.

Is Gordon Ford a real person?

No. Though, like many people in the show, his character may come from a number of historically relevant people.

Many people believe he is likely based on Johnny Carson. The host of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Yes, the exact one that Jimmy Fallon hosts now. Carson had the lead late night spot for 30 years from 1962 to 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest hint suggesting Ford is based on Carson, is his rivalry with Jack Paar.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Prime Video has released every episode of the final season. If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch them all right now for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first four seasons.

The Marvellous Miss Maisel, one of Amazon Prime’s most popular original TV shows

The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.