Belly and the gang have finally returned to transport us back to Cousins Beach much to the delight of fans. That’s right, The Summer I Turned Pretty is back with new episodes on Prime Video with a heartbreaking love triangle and more Taylor Swift songs along with it.

The series has everything fans loved about its predecessor, and more. While the show will be released in weekly installments, viewers have already binged the first three hours after they dropped and are already asking whether a third season is on the horizon.

The series, which is an adaptation of the Jenny Han novel of the same name, stole fans’ hearts last summer. Those who read the books before the show know that it is based on Han’s three-part novel series that follows Belly Conklin as she navigates a love triangle between brothers, so a third season would make sense. Particularly since they are closely following the second book’s plot in this series.

The show has yet to be renewed for a third season, but during an appearance on CBS Mornings Jenny Han discussed the possibility of a third season while promoting the new episodes. When asked when the show would return the creator said: “I hope so”.

So, will there be a third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s everything you need to know so far.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three release date

During her appearance Han added that should the show be renewed it would potentially be delayed by the ongoing writer’s strike.

Han said: "We can’t until the writers strike is over," she continued. "I hope that the studios will come back to the table and negotiate and we can get back to work. I think everyone wants to go back to work, including me.”

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty season three be about?

If the third series were to follow the book then fans will know just how drama filled a third series of the show could be. The third book is the final instalment in the Jenny Han book series, and sees Belly finally pick between Jeremiah or Conrad.

The book synopsis reads: “One girl. Two boys. The biggest decision of her life...Just when Isabel thinks she had everything mapped out, life proves that when it comes to love, you can never have all the answers...Isabel has only ever loved two boys, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. She’s grown up with them, and can’t imagine life without them. One broke her heart, the other made her happier than she ever thought she’d be. But each brother is keeping a secret from Isabel, and this summer she must choose between the Fisher boys, once and for all. Which brother will it be?"

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty returned to screens 14 July with not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

14 July - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

21 July - Love Game

28 July - Love Fool

4 August - Love Fest

11 August - Love Affair

18 August - Love Triangle

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

The first series of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available on Prime Video now. While we don’t know when the second season will arrive we know it will also air on Prime Video.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 3-day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and Prime Video.