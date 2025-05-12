The most empowering women of 2025 revealed - can you spot your favourite?
A poll of 4,000 adults found the trio topped the list – with music legend Tina Turner, Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, climate activist Greta Thunberg and fictional character Bridget Jones also making the top 20.
Other powerful women to rank highly include poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, and actress and humanitarian Emma Thompson.
Trailblazers like mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry, known for making science and data accessible to the masses, and the late U.S.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who spent her life fighting for gender equality and civil liberties, also earned a place on the list.
The study found the traits most valued in a role model are honesty (32 per cent), kindness (30 per cent) and intelligence (27 per cent).
The research was conducted by Galaxy as part of its ongoing partnership with the Young Women’s Trust, who are on a mission to build a fairer financial future for women.
Romi Mackiewicz, director at Galaxy, said: “We know role models play a critical role in helping lift people up and can positively impact confidence, career and even health.
“Our research shows that women think it’s important to have a female role model and it’s also shown that we need to celebrate and highlight women who embrace a new definition of empowerment.”
It also emerged role models inspire people to make meaningful life changes – from putting their mental health first, to aiming for leadership roles, or simply not being afraid to speak up.
Others say they’ve been encouraged to take time out for themselves, or talk more openly about issues that matter, after being inspired by someone they look up to.
On average, almost three in ten (29 per cent) believe the workplace is a key setting for positive role models.
However, there is a generational divide, with older generations saying they don’t look for role models at all (67 per cent), compared to just seven per cent of Gen Z.
For older generations who do look for role models, they seek inspiration from family members or friends (48 per cent).
Likewise, Gen Z also turn to family or friends (63 per cent) as their main role models, but are increasingly looking to influencers (34 per cent), the television (28 per cent) and celebrities (23 per cent) too.
When asked what type of content inspires them most online, 29 per cent said they’re moved by people being honest about the tough times.
And 15 per cent said showing authenticity with unfiltered posts is the quality that inspires them most, according to the findings carried out by OnePoll.com.
The Galaxy spokesperson added: “Our top 20 list highlights women who have stayed true to themselves, standing up for what they believe in, even when faced with criticism.
“We champion women and are partnering with the Young Women’s Trust to to help women and their communities thrive.
“We are excited to showcase such an incredibly diverse list of empowered women, celebrate their achievements and also remind brits the importance and power of identifying a role model.”
Most empowering women of 2025 revealed:
- Michelle Obama: Former First Lady
- Katie Piper: Burns survivor
- Dame Deborah James: Cancer awareness advocate
- Tina Turner: Musician
- Dame Kelly Holmes: Olympic gold medallist
- Greta Thunberg: Climate activist
- Maya Angelou: Poet, civil rights activist
- Oprah Winfrey: Presenter
- Malala Yousafzai: Activist, Nobel Prize Laurette
- Emma Thompson: Actress
- Denise Lewis: Olympic gold medallist
- Kate Winslet: Actress
- Hannah Fry: Mathematician
- Emma Watson: Actress
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme Court Justice
- Vivienne Westwood: Fashion designer
- Joan Collins: Actress
- Selena Gomez: Musician
- Bridget Jones: Fictional character
- Nicola Adams: Olympic boxer