Sir Tom Jones has received backlash from viewers over his decision to send home a fan favourite from The Voice UK semi-finals last night (October 22), after initially being impressed by the 45-year-old teacher’s powerful rendition of ‘Anytime You Need A Friend’.

Rachel, a special educational needs teacher from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, performed in the semi-final alongside Anthonia and Jake of Diamonds. Sir Tom, who admitted that he had a difficult choice to make, ended up sending Anthonia through to the final.

Host Emma Wills had to press him for an answer, saying: “It’s the final decision of The Voice 2022, how are you feeling?”, to which he replied: “I feel terrible because there is talent here. This is a hard decision for me to make. And I can only take one person through.”

As the studio audience shouted at Sir Tom about who he should put through to the final, Emma continued: “It never gets any easier, but it is time for you to make a decision.” After hesitating for a moment, the Sex Bomb hitmaker said: “The person I am taking through to the final is, Anthonia.”

Rachel had been Sir Tom’s favourite from the start of the show. He turned around on his red chair for her in the early rounds, and he chose her again in The Callbacks, taking her through to the semi-finals. After her last performance on Saturday, Sir Tom described her as a “tremendous singer”, saying: “I get emotional just listening to you.”

‘I hope I have inspired my students’

However, his decision sparked mixed response among viewers, where many felt Rachel to be sent to the final while some agreed that Anthonia deserved a spot in the last round. One said: “Has Tom Jones gone insane? How did he not pick Rachel? She is head and shoulders above the lot of them.”

Another said: “Tom, what happened tonight? Rachel was spine-chilling and I’d pay richly to see her perform.” Another viewer also fumed over the decision, saying: “Tom Jones just ruined my night!!! Rachel Modest would of (sic) p****d the final.”

But despite not making it through to the final, Rachel remained positive in her message posted on Facebook . She said: "I hope I have inspired my students at school, I hope they now realise that anybody can do anything if they put their mind to it."

The Voice UK judges will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (Pic: ITV)

"Part of my journey through the voice was me learning to accept myself and who I was and strive for where I wanted to be. I am truly humbled by the love and support I’m receiving right now. Thank you so much to everyone. To @realsirtomjones for being the most wonderful mentor, @annemarie, @ollymurs and @iamwill for your faith in little old me. I am so blessed!!"

When is The Voice UK final 2022?

The final of The Voice UK 2022 will air on Saturday, October 29 on ITV at 8pm. You can also catch up with aired episodes on ITV Hub.

The Voice UK 2022 finalists

Below is the list of The Voice UK finalists as well as their celebrity coaches.