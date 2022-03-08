These are the top 20 signs you are fortunate in life

Having a lucky number, finding a four-leaf clover and keeping a lucky penny were the top ways to encourage good luck.

Keeping a horseshoe, avoiding cracks in the pavement and blowing on dice or coins before rolling or flipping also made the list.

Peter Welch from Bookmakers.co.uk, which commissioned the survey ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, said: "Some members of the public might be viewed as luckier than others, but it's pleasing to see that so many people consider themselves as fortunate, especially after such a topsy-turvy couple of years.

“Many will have lucky charms which they believe continue to bring them luck in life, but it’s interesting to see that a significant number consider themselves lucky without relying on a charmed item to do the trick.

“Karma can be a hotly debated topic and to receive people’s thoughts on the philosophical concept’s relationship with fortune was fascinating.

"Do you have to practice good and ethical acts to get the rub of the green, or is it really just luck of the draw? I guess that’ll always be up for debate!”