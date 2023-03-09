TikTok users have been left frustrated this morning as the popular social media app is currently down and not working.

According to Down Detector, which monitors outages across the globe, there have been over 8,000 user reports that TikTok is currently offline. Therefore this has been classed as a ‘major outage’ by the website.

Explaining the issue users are having accessing TikTok, someone posted on the Down Detector page: “TikTok appears to be broken, I couldn’t play video on repeat, I can still scroll.” While another detailed that the error message “can’t play video” can be seen.

Reacting to the downtime, TikTok fans rushed to other social media channels such as Twitter to find out if anyone else was having similar issues. One posted: “TikTok is down. Nothing loading. Thought my wifi was the problem” while another joked “The world is going to end”.

There have been over 8,000 reports of outages on TikTok according to Down Detector - Credit: Adobe