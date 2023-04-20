The BBC has opened a new phone line as part of its investigation into the conduct of its former DJ, Tim Westwood . Those with concerns about the former presenter’s sexual conduct, and the BBC’s knowledge of it, can share their experiences confidentially and anonymously.

BBC News has reported multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Westwood by women who say he abused his position to exploit them. The former DJ for Radio 1 and 1Xtra denies the claims.

In a joint investigation by BBC News and the Guardian, the 65-year-old was accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017.

Some of the women claim they encountered Mr Westwood when they were under 18. One alleged she was only 14 when he first had sexual encounters with her. A total of 18 women have detailed their allegations to BBC News.

In August last year, the BBC appointed Gemma White KC to lead an independent review into what was known about Mr Westwood’s conduct during his time at the corporation. The new telephone line will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for four weeks.

Callers will be put in contact with Ms White or Jahnine Davis, an independent safeguarding expert, who is also leading the review. Ms Davis said: “We know that it’s not easy to come forward. We want to make certain those who want to do so can speak directly to someone who has experience and expertise in these sensitive matters.”

An external inquiry into what the corporation did and did not know about Mr Westwood’s conduct during his nearly 20 years working was launched in August 2022. The findings are expected to be presented in June or July this year.

The DJ joined Capital Xtra in 2013 after leaving the BBC. Last April, he stepped down from the show “until further notice” after the allegations against him were published.

How to get in touch

