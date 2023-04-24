Motoring experts have revealed the most dangerous roads in England. The list of the top 10 most dangerous roads is largely dominated by the north, with two north West areas in the list and three areas in Yorkshire.

The research by road safety technology providers at Road Angel compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area’s population to reveal the rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel said: “This latest data reveals those areas and local authorities in England, outside of the capital city, which have seen the highest numbers of deaths or serious injuries amongst motorists.

“And although only the North West, South East, Yorkshire and the East Midlands feature on the list, this does not mean that drivers up and down the country in other regions shouldn’t drive with caution.

Most Popular

“Whenever you’re behind the wheel you should be driving with care, but especially during the Spring showers we’re beginning to see where a vehicle’s stopping distance is increased from two seconds to four seconds.

“With an average number of 267.2 deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people across these top 10 regions, we’re urging motorists to stay safe on the roads and abide by the rules of the Highway Code.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 most dangerous roads in England

Here are the top 10 most dangerous roads in England, based on rates of deaths or serious injuries per 100,000 people.