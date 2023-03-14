Tributes to Baroness Masham have been paid following her death at the age of 87. She was made a life peer in 1970 and spent most of her life campaigning for disabled rights.

Lady Masham, who was born Susan Sinclair, started using a wheelchair in 1958 following a riding accident which inflicted an inclust to her spine. She would go on to compete in paralympic games in cities including Tokyo and Rome.

Baroness Masham won medals at three paralympic games. In 1960, 1964 and 1968 she picked up accolades in both swimming and table tennis.

Six years after her last medal win, in 1974, she founded the Spinal Injury Association. This was done after lady Masham noticed there was a lack of specialist care available to those newly injured.

The SIA issued a statement following the death of their founder. They said: “We are extremely sad to announce that our founder and life-long president, Baroness Sue Masham of Ilton, passed away peacefully at Northallerton Hospital on Sunday 12 March.

