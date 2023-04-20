In the age of reboots it was only a matter of time before The Twilight Saga got involved. It’s been confirmed that the iconic book to film series is in the early development stages of getting the television treatment.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series version of the best-selling book by Stephanie Meyer will be developed by Lionsgate Television. It’s almost certain that Meyer herself will very much be involved with the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV series is still in the very early stages of development therefore it has not yet secured a network or platform on which it will air. There is also not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond writer Sinead Daly is currently attached to the project to write the script as well as determine the potential angle that the new series will take. It’s unclear what role Stephanie Meyer will play in the adaptation but she is expected to be involved in some capacity.

Most Popular

Twilight is one of Lionsgate’s most acclaimed properties and plays a major part in the library. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street in 2017 that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.” Referencing both Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises.

The announcement comes just 11 years after the final Twilight film, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2. The franchise consisted of five films Starring Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, the franchise was a massive commercial success, and made over $3.4 billion worldwide in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad