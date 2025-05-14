Tyne and Wear Has Third Highest Daily Deliberate Fire Rate Despite Low Casualty Figures
The study by Safety Group UK ranks the average number of daily deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, revealing Tyne and Wear's unique position as a high-volume but lower-casualty region for fire emergencies.
Key Findings
- Tyne and Wear ranks #3 nationally with 34.74 deliberate fires per day, behind only Greater Manchester (39.36) and West Yorkshire (37.52)
- Since 2010, the region has recorded 44 fatalities and 493 casualties from fire incidents – considerably lower than other high-incident regions
- Tyne and Wear has logged 62,725 secondary fires since 2010 – one of the highest rates of outdoor fires nationally
- Unlike other high-ranking regions, Tyne and Wear has seen a drop in both fatalities and casualties in the post-pandemic period
The Tyne and Wear Paradox
The report highlights a striking paradox: while Tyne and Wear experiences one of the highest volumes of deliberate fires in the UK, its casualty and fatality figures remain comparatively low.
From 2022 to early 2025, Tyne and Wear recorded 90 casualties and 8 fatalities from fires. This places the region in the lower half of affected areas nationally for casualties, despite ranking third for total fire volume.
Fire Types and Volumes
Safety Group UK's analysis shows Tyne and Wear faces particular challenges with outdoor and vehicle fires:
- 62,725 secondary fires (including grass, bin, and outdoor blazes)
- 6,525 road vehicle fires
- 1,931 fires in other buildings
- 1,712 dwelling fires
Recent Annual Fire Volumes
- 2022/23: 6,386 fires
- 2023/24: 4,442 fires
- 2024/25*: 5,560 fires
- Average: ~5,463 per year
Dramatic Seasonal Variations
Tyne and Wear demonstrates some of the most dramatic seasonal shifts in fire incidents nationally:
- In 2021/22, fire activity dropped sharply by 28.7% between the first half (3,766 fires) and second half of the year (2,687 fires)
- In 2022/23, it rebounded with a 35.7% increase, rising from 2,467 (first half) to 3,348 (second half)
Success in Casualty Prevention
Despite high fire volumes, Tyne and Wear has maintained consistently low casualty figures:
- Casualties have never exceeded 50 in a single year between 2010 and 2025
- Fatalities have typically remained stable at around 4 deaths per year
- Post-pandemic figures show further improvements, with fatalities dropping from 16 (2015-2019) to 12 (2020-2025)
National Context
While ranking 3rd nationally for deliberate fire volume with 34.74 arson incidents per day, Tyne and Wear maintains some of the lowest harm outcomes in the country.