The exact time the sun will shine once again in the UK has been revealed by the Met Office. It will be a welcome change for Brits who have had to endure a poor July weather wise with drizzle and below average temperatures.

Despite the sun once again set to shine, it’s unlikely that the UK will feel the wrath of the Cerberus heatwave that is taking its toll on Europe, with some countries seeing temperatures reach a staggering 45C.

Countries such as Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece have seen weather alerts put in place. Named Cerberus, the heatwave threatens new record temperatures for Europe.

Conditions towards the end of the month and the start of August are likely to become ‘increasingly settled’ which is exactly the weather we will need after recent reports suggest thunderstorms and ‘persistent’ rain is on the horizon.

It’s possible we could see a heatwave, with the Daily Mail reporting the conditions to be slightly above average. A heatwave threshold in the UK is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.