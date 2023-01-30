Parts of the UK are set to be battered by 80mph gusts this week as the Met Office issues a weather warning for wind across northern Scotland. The “yellow” level alert will launch on Tuesday, January 31 at 8pm and remain in place until noon on Wednesday (February 1).

Meteorologists said the extreme weather is down to a deep area of low pressure making its way across the north of Scotland. This will likely cause strong winds in other parts of the country and even as far as northern England as we head into the first week of February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has urged people to take extra care in affected areas, as road, rail, air and ferry transport delays are likely. Some bus and train services could also be affected, with journeys taking longer, as well as short term loss of power and other services.

It is likely that some coastal routes, communities and sea fronts in northern Scotland will be affected by spray and large waves. The Met Office said that while winds of 60mph are expected “fairly widely” across Scotland, there remains “uncertainty” on how the weather could affect the country’s central belt.

Most Popular

The stronger winds of up to 80mph will “most likely” be felt across the north of mainland Scotland, as well as the islands of Lewis and Orkney. Dan Stroud , meteorologist at the Met Office , said: “We are expecting a deep area of low pressure to pass to the north of Scotland late Tuesday and into Wednesday.