Vodafone down: Vodafone phone and broadband services down for thousands of users across the UK

Vodafone users across the UK are experiencing issues with phone and broadband services

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read

Vodafone users are experiencing issues with their broadband and mobile internet service this Easter Monday morning. According to Down Detector, Vodafone issues started at 8.29am this morning (April 10) with thousands of people reporting issues. Of those experiencing issues, 91% of those reported relate to landline internet while 7% relate to mobile internet.

While Vodafone has not released an official statement on the outage, they are telling social media users that they are investigating broadband connections queries. Hot spots for the outage are in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff, according to Down Detector.

Vodafone users have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the outage. One user said: “@VodafoneUK internet is down.. Again.” Another said: “At least Vodafone is consistently the worst… internet is down again.”

Another Twitter user said: “Vodafone is down… yet again.” One frustrated customer said: “Can’t connect to Vodafone broadband, why do I pay all this money for it not to work?”

    Vodafone’s interim boss said a slowdown in revenue growth “shows we can do better” as the group revealed it is rolling out more price hikes and ploughing ahead with a cost-cutting drive.

    Last week, Broadband provider Virgin suffered a similar outage which affected thousands of users across the UK for over five hours. The network problems come just after news that Vodafone is set to finalise a merger with its rival Three within weeks.

