Skin-crawling footage shows the inside of Minster Garth Guest House in Yorkshire - where customers complained of blood on the walls, unsecured chandeliers and SLUGS in their towels. The establishment had its four-star status revoked six years ago - but owner John Dixon Hart simply made his own fake certificate and continued to claim the rating.

‘Rambling and drunk’

He has now been hauled before magistrates, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of advertising and running a guest house below minimum standards and one of using misleading adverts. Beverley Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday (July 20) how some guests has described Mr Hart as "rambling, confused and drunk".

Admitting two trading standards offences, he accepted responsibility and blamed his problems on his drinking. Hart was first contacted by East Riding Council in 2011 when they became aware of his outdated four-star rating. Although he removed the Visit England logo, he replaced it with a self-certified four-star rating without any justification.

TripAdvisor reviews say ‘not fit for rats’

On TripAdvisor, one reviewer wrote 'Welcome to Hell' while another said it was "not fit for rats" and others described it as "horrific", "shambolic" and "horrendous". Other customers complained of bedroom windows that didn't lock, damp patches, dangerous wiring, no breakfast even though it was advertised - and a note from the owner asking guests not to lock the door as they would be "back late".

John Dixon Hart, 53, was fined £7,000 after being warned six years ago his four-star rating for Beverley Guest House, East Yorks., was revoked.

Visit guest house with ‘open mind’

Mr Hart, 53, has admitted having a "poor temperament" towards guests and drinking too much - but insists that most of his customers are happy. "Most of the guests who stay here come with an open mind. There's just a few who come who've watched 'Four in a Bed' and 'The Hotel Inspector' and they go round the place with a fine tooth comb."